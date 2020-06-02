VOUCHERS have been delivered to key workers in Pembroke Dock following fundraising by the local community.
Layla Brace, who started her group, Break the Stigma, at the end of January, has been doing her bit to say thank you to all key workers in the area.
She, along with other members of the group, have so far raised £1670 which has been used to buy each member of staff at the South Pembrokeshire Hospital and Lloyds Pharmacy a £10 Tesco gift card.
Layla said that the group hit off really well and also held a few fundraisers before the lockdown was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The lockdown has not stopped the fundraising though as an Easter egg hunt, kids gift bags and sponsored walks have all been completed.
Another raffle has also been held recently and Layla expects the money raised to top the £2000 mark.
Once that is sorted out, more gift cards will be donated to the staff at Argyle Medical Group and Boots Pharmacy.
Layla said: “I’ve had really fab responses, this is just the local community giving something back."