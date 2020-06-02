MILFORD Haven police have educated several visitors to St Brides about the distances they had travelled.
On Friday (May 29), First Minister Mark Drakeford relaxed lockdown rules in Wales and stated that people should stay within a five-mile limit of their house when visiting others to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading to other communities.
Police said that the car park at St Brides was still closed and that they would continue to monitor the location.
Milford Haven NPT said on Twitter: “Spoken to numerous people at St Brides car park (which is still closed at this time) and educated them on distance travelled and meeting only one other household at any one time. We will be continuing to monitor the location and surrounding area.”