ON Monday (June 1), classes opened for Greenacres’ first online virtual pet show.

Dog shows are a huge part of the fundraising season but this year Covid-19 has put an end to them and the fundraising.

However, the team at Greenacres have created an online picture pet show that is open to anyone and everyone.

So, whether you have a dashing dog, cute cat, handsome hamster or a delightful donkey there is a class for you.

It’s easy to enter and the competition will run until 9am Sunday, June 14. and the winners announced at 9pm that evening.

Rosettes will be sent to first, second and third place for each class and there will also be a best in show and reserve best in show.

The best in show will win a £50 Amazon voucher and the reserve best in show will win a £20 Amazon voucher.

Entry fee is £2 per class, £5 for three entries and £20 will give you free entry to any class.

Please use the link below to join in the fun and prove that you have the best pets.

All details on classes and how to enter/pay are detailed in the group.

Click the link https://bit.ly/2BjVdWD