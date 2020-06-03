AN average of almost one suspected drug-driver a day was arrested on Pembrokeshire’s roads during the past month.
Figures released by the county’s Roads Policing Unit show that 27 drug-drive arrests were made during May, along with six arrests for possession of cannabis and two for possession with intent to supply drugs.
More than two kilograms of cannabis was seized.
In April, 15 suspected drug-drivers were arrested.
There were also two arrests on suspicion of drink-driving during May, along with two disqualified drivers being caught, two wanted on outstanding warrants and one for recall to prison.
A total of 26 uninsured vehicles were dealt with, plus 16 untaxed vehicles.
The latest figures mean that Pembrokeshire traffic cops have now made 124 drink/drug-drive arrests in the year to date.