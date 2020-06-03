The UK government has won its proposal to end 'virtual' parliament, despite the Equality and Human Rights Commission criticising the plan for excluding older MPs or those with disabilities or illnesses.
Over the past few weeks MPs had been allowed to vote online and speak remotely via Zoom.
MPs were called to Parliment on Tuesday, June 2, to take part in person, and had to join an Alton Towers-style queue to decide their voting method during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and his officials were left repeatedly shouting instructions at MPs as social distancing measures required them to join a queue, keep two metres apart, walk through the Commons chamber and announce their vote.
The queue stretched for several hundred metres, snaking through Westminster Hall and running to Portcullis House, the newer part of the parliamentary estate.
What happened on Tuesday?
Conservative Karen Bradley, who chairs the Procedure Committee, wanted to keep remote voting in place but it was defeated by 57. The in person vote took 46 minutes, before social distancing it would usually take 15 minutes.
The following MPs later approved the Government’s motion to only allow votes in person by 261 votes to 163, majority 98.
But how did your MP vote? We've put together a round-up of the ayes, noes, and non-votes from the House of Commons.
The Tellers were:
- Ayes: Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey) and Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)
- Noes: Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington) and Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)
These are the MPs who voted in favour of the proposals (the Ayes):
- Nigel Adams (Conservative - Selby and Ainsty)
- Bim Afolami (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden)
- Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)
- Imran Ahmad Khan (Conservative - Wakefield)
- Nickie Aiken (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster)
- Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney)
- Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford)
- David Amess (Conservative - Southend West)
- Lee Anderson (Conservative - Ashfield)
- Stuart Anderson (Conservative - Wolverhampton South West)
- Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne)
- Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood)
- Gareth Bacon (Conservative - Orpington)
- Kemi Badenoch (Conservative - Saffron Walden)
- Shaun Bailey (Conservative - West Bromwich West)
- Siobhan Baillie (Conservative - Stroud) (Proxy vote cast by Eddie Hughes)
- Duncan Baker (Conservative - North Norfolk)
- Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)
- Simon Baynes (Conservative - Clwyd South)
- Aaron Bell (Conservative - Newcastle-under-Lyme)
- Scott Benton (Conservative - Blackpool South)
- Saqib Bhatti (Conservative - Meriden)
- Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West)
- Andrew Bowie (Conservative - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)
- Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands)
- Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)
- Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham)
- Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South)
- Andrew Bridgen (Conservative - North West Leicestershire)
- Paul Bristow (Conservative - Peterborough)
- Sara Britcliffe (Conservative - Hyndburn)
- Anthony Browne (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire)
- Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)
- Felicity Buchan (Conservative - Kensington)
- Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon)
- Alex Burghart (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar)
- Rob Butler (Conservative - Aylesbury)
- Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan)
- Andy Carter (Conservative - Warrington South)
- James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk)
- Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes)
- Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham)
- Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)
- Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds)
- Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells)
- Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)
- Theo Clarke (Conservative - Stafford)
- Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative - Bassetlaw)
- Chris Clarkson (Conservative - Heywood and Middleton)
- James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree)
- Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal)
- Elliot Colburn (Conservative - Carshalton and Wallington)
- Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe)
- Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire)
- Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney)
- Claire Coutinho (Conservative - East Surrey)
- Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire)
- Virginia Crosbie (Conservative - Ynys Môn)
- James Daly (Conservative - Bury North)
- David T C Davies (Conservative - Monmouth)
- James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd)
- Gareth Davies (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford)
- Mims Davies (Conservative - Mid Sussex)
- Dehenna Davison (Conservative - Bishop Auckland)
- Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport)
- Sarah Dines (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)
- Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)
- Leo Docherty (Conservative - Aldershot)
- Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)
- Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere)
- Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative - Thurrock)
- Flick Drummond (Conservative - Meon Valley)
- David Duguid (Conservative - Banff and Buchan)
- Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)
- Mark Eastwood (Conservative - Dewsbury)
- Ruth Edwards (Conservative - Rushcliffe)
- Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North)
- Natalie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)
- George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth)
- David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford)
- Ben Everitt (Conservative - Milton Keynes North)
- Laura Farris (Conservative - Newbury)
- Simon Fell (Conservative - Barrow and Furness)
- Mark Fletcher (Conservative - Bolsover)
- Nick Fletcher (Conservative - Don Valley)
- Vicky Ford (Conservative - Chelmsford)
- Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay)
- Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset)
- Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)
- Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire)
- Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)
- Richard Fuller (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire)
- Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)
- Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden)
- Peter Gibson (Conservative - Darlington)
- Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central)
- John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury)
- Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby)
- Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester)
- Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell)
- Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)
- Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford)
- Andrew Griffith (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs)
- James Grundy (Conservative - Leigh)
- Jonathan Gullis (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent North)
- Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate)
- Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon)
- Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham)
- Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)
- Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point)
- Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland)
- Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative - Hastings and Rye)
- Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)
- John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)
- Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire)
- James Heappey (Conservative - Wells)
- Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry)
- Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey)
- Darren Henry (Conservative - Broxtowe)
- Antony Higginbotham (Conservative - Burnley)
- Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire)
- Richard Holden (Conservative - North West Durham)
- Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton)
- Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)
- Paul Holmes (Conservative - Eastleigh)
- John Howell (Conservative - Henley)
- Paul Howell (Conservative - Sedgefield)
- Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire)
- Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North)
- Jane Hunt (Conservative - Loughborough)
- Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey)
- Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich)
- Alister Jack (Conservative - Dumfries and Galloway)
- Mark Jenkinson (Conservative - Workington)
- Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)
- Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford)
- David Johnston (Conservative - Wantage)
- Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)
- Fay Jones (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire)
- David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)
- Simon Jupp (Conservative - East Devon)
- Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham)
- Gillian Keegan (Conservative - Chichester)
- Danny Kruger (Conservative - Devizes)
- Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne)
- John Lamont (Conservative - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)
- Robert Largan (Conservative - High Peak)
- Ian Levy (Conservative - Blyth Valley)
- Andrew Lewer (Conservative - Northampton South)
- Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)
- Chris Loder (Conservative - West Dorset)
- Marco Longhi (Conservative - Dudley North)
- Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth)
- Rachel Maclean (Conservative - Redditch)
- Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant)
- Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire)
- Anthony Mangnall (Conservative - Totnes)
- Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall)
- Julie Marson (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)
- Jerome Mayhew (Conservative - Broadland)
- Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)
- Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln)
- Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle)
- Robin Millar (Conservative - Aberconwy)
- Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke)
- Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase)
- Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley) (Proxy vote cast by David Rutley)
- Gagan Mohindra (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire)
- Damien Moore (Conservative - Southport)
- Robbie Moore (Conservative - Keighley)
- Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North)
- Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot)
- James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)
- Joy Morrissey (Conservative - Beaconsfield)
- Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills)
- Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative - Scunthorpe)
- David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)
- Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall)
- Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire)
- Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North)
- Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)
- Neil Parish (Conservative - Tiverton and Honiton)
- Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham)
- Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby)
- Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)
- John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare)
- Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole)
- Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South)
- Christopher Pincher (Conservative - Tamworth)
- Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane)
- Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury)
- Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin)
- Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)
- Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham)
- Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester)
- Tom Randall (Conservative - Gedling)
- Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)
- Nicola Richards (Conservative - West Bromwich East)
- Angela Richardson (Conservative - Guildford)
- Rob Roberts (Conservative - Delyn)
- Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford)
- Douglas Ross (Conservative - Moray)
- Lee Rowley (Conservative - North East Derbyshire)
- Dean Russell (Conservative - Watford)
- David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield)
- Gary Sambrook (Conservative - Birmingham, Northfield)
- Selaine Saxby (Conservative - North Devon)
- Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam)
- Bob Seely (Conservative - Isle of Wight)
- Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield)
- Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)
- Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell)
- David Simmonds (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)
- Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North)
- Greg Smith (Conservative - Buckingham)
- Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)
- Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon)
- Ben Spencer (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)
- Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood)
- Alexander Stafford (Conservative - Rother Valley)
- Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle)
- Jane Stevenson (Conservative - Wolverhampton North East)
- John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)
- Bob Stewart (Conservative - Beckenham)
- Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South)
- Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness)
- Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks))
- James Sunderland (Conservative - Bracknell)
- Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)
- Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)
- Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)
- Edward Timpson (Conservative - Eddisbury)
- Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood)
- Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon)
- Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)
- Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire)
- Laura Trott (Conservative - Sevenoaks)
- Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk)
- Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes)
- Matt Vickers (Conservative - Stockton South)
- Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet)
- Christian Wakeford (Conservative - Bury South)
- Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester)
- Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)
- Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness)
- Giles Watling (Conservative - Clacton)
- Suzanne Webb (Conservative - Stourbridge)
- Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley)
- John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon)
- Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire)
- James Wild (Conservative - North West Norfolk)
- Craig Williams (Conservative - Montgomeryshire)
- Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire)
- Mike Wood (Conservative - Dudley South)
- William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)
- Jacob Young (Conservative - Redcar)
- Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon)
These are the MPs who voted against the proposals (the Noes):
- Diane Abbott (Labour - Hackney North and Stoke Newington)
- Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)
- Tahir Ali (Labour - Birmingham, Hall Green)
- Mike Amesbury (Labour - Weaver Vale)
- Fleur Anderson (Labour - Putney)
- Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower)
- Jonathan Ashworth (Labour - Leicester South)
- Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)
- Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central)
- Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)
- Olivia Blake (Labour - Sheffield, Hallam)
- Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)
- Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate)
- Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough)
- Tracy Brabin (Labour - Batley and Spen)
- Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)
- Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)
- Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester)
- Nicholas Brown (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne East)
- Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)
- Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)
- Ian Byrne (Labour - Liverpool, West Derby)
- Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)
- Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)
- Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)
- Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)
- Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat - North East Fife)
- Bambos Charalambous (Labour - Enfield, Southgate)
- Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)
- Feryal Clark (Labour - Enfield North)
- Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat - St Albans)
- Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)
- Jeremy Corbyn (Labour - Islington North)
- Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
- Stella Creasy (Labour - Walthamstow) (Proxy vote cast by Peter Kyle)
- Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)
- Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South)
- Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North)
- Edward Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton)
- Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly)
- Alex Davies-Jones (Labour - Pontypridd)
- Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour - Slough)
- Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley)
- Stephen Doughty (Labour - Cardiff South and Penarth)
- Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)
- Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey)
- Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham)
- Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore)
- Florence Eshalomi (Labour - Vauxhall)
- Chris Evans (Labour - Islwyn)
- Colleen Fletcher (Labour - Coventry North East)
- Mary Kelly Foy (Labour - City of Durham)
- Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)
- Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North)
- Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest)
- Mary Glindon (Labour - North Tyneside)
- Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)
- James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire)
- Kate Green (Labour - Stretford and Urmston)
- Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)
- Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West)
- Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli)
- Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley)
- Emma Hardy (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)
- Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East)
- Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)
- John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne)
- Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)
- Mike Hill (Labour - Hartlepool)
- Meg Hillier (Labour - Hackney South and Shoreditch)
- Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)
- Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn)
- Rachel Hopkins (Labour - Luton South)
- Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)
- Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)
- Kim Johnson (Labour - Liverpool, Riverside)
- Darren Jones (Labour - Bristol North West)
- Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)
- Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham)
- Ruth Jones (Labour - Newport West)
- Sarah Jones (Labour - Croydon Central)
- Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East)
- Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West)
- Afzal Khan (Labour - Manchester, Gorton)
- Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon)
- Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove)
- Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)
- David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)
- Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)
- Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles)
- Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke)
- Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax)
- Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston)
- Rachael Maskell (Labour - York Central)
- Christian Matheson (Labour - City of Chester)
- Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak)
- Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)
- Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden)
- Andy McDonald (Labour - Middlesbrough)
- Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)
- Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East)
- Conor McGinn (Labour - St Helens North)
- Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South)
- Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)
- Jim McMahon (Labour - Oldham West and Royton)
- Ian Mearns (Labour - Gateshead)
- Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North)
- Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)
- Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East)
- Stephen Morgan (Labour - Portsmouth South)
- Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)
- Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan)
- Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst)
- Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)
- Charlotte Nichols (Labour - Warrington North)
- Alex Norris (Labour - Nottingham North)
- Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)
- Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)
- Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead)
- Kate Osborne (Labour - Jarrow)
- Taiwo Owatemi (Labour - Coventry North West)
- Sarah Owen (Labour - Luton North) (Proxy vote cast by Alex Norris)
- Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim)
- Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich)
- Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield)
- Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley)
- Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South)
- Luke Pollard (Labour - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)
- Lucy Powell (Labour - Manchester Central)
- Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne)
- John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)
- Steve Reed (Labour - Croydon North)
- Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West)
- Jonathan Reynolds (Labour - Stalybridge and Hyde)
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour - Streatham)
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour - Brighton, Kemptown)
- Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)
- Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire)
- Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)
- Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)
- Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)
- Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood)
- Nick Smith (Labour - Blaenau Gwent)
- Alex Sobel (Labour - Leeds North West)
- John Spellar (Labour - Warley)
- Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras)
- Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North)
- Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)
- Zarah Sultana (Labour - Coventry South)
- Sam Tarry (Labour - Ilford South)
- Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)
- Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen)
- Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)
- Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)
- Liz Twist (Labour - Blaydon)
- Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)
- Claudia Webbe (Labour - Leicester East)
- Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)
- Matt Western (Labour - Warwick and Leamington)
- Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)
- Beth Winter (Labour - Cynon Valley)
- Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)
No vote was recorded for the following MPs:
- Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth)
- Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)
- Sarah Atherton (Conservative - Wrexham)
- Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle)
- Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk)
- Steve Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire)
- Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)
- Paula Barker (Labour - Liverpool, Wavertree)
- John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay)
- Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South)
- Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin - West Tyrone)
- Apsana Begum (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse)
- Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley)
- Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen)
- Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East)
- Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)
- Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)
- Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)
- Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)
- Ben Bradley (Conservative - Mansfield)
- Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin - Newry and Armagh)
- Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)
- James Brokenshire (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup)
- Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
- Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East)
- Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West)
- Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)
- Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire)
- Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)
- Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry)
- Dan Carden (Labour - Liverpool, Walton)
- William Cash (Conservative - Stone)
- Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge)
- Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham)
- Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)
- Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham)
- Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds)
- Rosie Cooper (Labour - West Lancashire)
- Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)
- Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon)
- Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)
- Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford)
- John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead)
- Janet Daby (Labour - Lewisham East)
- Geraint Davies (Labour - Swansea West)
- Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley)
- David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden)
- Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)
- Marsha De Cordova (Labour - Battersea)
- Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)
- Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)
- Anneliese Dodds (Labour - Oxford East)
- Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham)
- Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party - Angus)
- Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)
- Nadine Dorries (Conservative - Mid Bedfordshire)
- Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle)
- Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)
- Jack Dromey (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington)
- James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)
- Rosie Duffield (Labour - Canterbury)
- Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow)
- Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)
- Jonathan Edwards (Independent - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)
- Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central)
- Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East)
- Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central)
- Luke Evans (Conservative - Bosworth)
- Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker - Ribble Valley)
- Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield)
- Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)
- Stephen Farry (Alliance - North Down)
- Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)
- Margaret Ferrier (Scottish National Party - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)
- John Finucane (Sinn Féin - Belfast North)
- Katherine Fletcher (Conservative - South Ribble)
- Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen South)
- Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield)
- Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)
- George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk)
- Roger Gale (Conservative - North Thanet)
- Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)
- Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)
- Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin - Fermanagh and South Tyrone)
- Preet Kaur Gill (Labour - Birmingham, Edgbaston)
- Cheryl Gillan (Conservative - Chesham and Amersham)
- Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party - South Antrim)
- Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath)
- Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald)
- Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)
- Neil Gray (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)
- Kate Griffiths (Conservative - Burton)
- Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish)
- Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow)
- Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East)
- Matt Hancock (Conservative - West Suffolk)
- Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)
- Neale Hanvey (Scottish National Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)
- Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham)
- Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin - South Down)
- Mark Hendrick (Labour - Preston)
- Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset)
- Margaret Hodge (Labour - Barking)
- Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West)
- Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham)
- Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)
- George Howarth (Labour - Knowsley)
- Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker - Chorley)
- Neil Hudson (Conservative - Penrith and The Border)
- Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East)
- Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central)
- Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove)
- Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire)
- Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)
- Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood)
- Boris Johnson (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip)
- Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North)
- Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)
- Alicia Kearns (Conservative - Rutland and Melton)
- Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South)
- Julian Knight (Conservative - Solihull)
- Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire)
- Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker - Epping Forest)
- Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire)
- Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck)
- Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)
- Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire)
- Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough)
- Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth)
- Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South)
- Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset)
- David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)
- Tony Lloyd (Labour - Rochdale)
- Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann)
- Mark Logan (Conservative - Bolton North East)
- Julia Lopez (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster)
- Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking)
- Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham)
- Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)
- Kenny MacAskill (Scottish National Party - East Lothian)
- Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet)
- Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
- Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr)
- Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)
- Seema Malhotra (Labour - Feltham and Heston)
- Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin - Belfast West)
- Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead)
- Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley)
- Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)
- John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington)
- Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)
- Anna McMorrin (Labour - Cardiff North)
- John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)
- Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage)
- Esther McVey (Conservative - Tatton)
- Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde)
- Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View)
- Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock)
- Navendu Mishra (Labour - Stockport)
- Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield)
- Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin - Mid Ulster)
- Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)
- David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale)
- Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington)
- Kieran Mullan (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich)
- James Murray (Labour - Ealing North)
- Lia Nici (Conservative - Great Grimsby)
- John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire)
- Neil O'Brien (Conservative - Harborough)
- Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon)
- Brendan O'Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)
- Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham)
- Kate Osamor (Labour - Edmonton)
- Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)
- Owen Paterson (Conservative - North Shropshire)
- Stephanie Peacock (Labour - Barnsley East)
- Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)
- Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East)
- Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton)
- Christina Rees (Labour - Neath)
- Ellie Reeves (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)
- Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston)
- Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury)
- Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East)
- Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle)
- Matt Rodda (Labour - Reading East)
- Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West)
- Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)
- Barry Sheerman (Labour - Huddersfield)
- Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)
- Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood)
- Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party - Stirling)
- Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen)
- Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South)
- Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North)
- Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)
- Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)
- Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)
- Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon)
- Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon)
- Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer)
- Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside)
- Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)
- Gareth Thomas (Labour - Harrow West)
- Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian)
- Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party - Gordon)
- Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury)
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed)
- Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth)
- Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling)
- Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East)
- Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire)
- Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North)
- Jamie Wallis (Conservative - Bridgend)
- David Warburton (Conservative - Somerton and Frome)
- Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent)
- Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)
- Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)
- Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire)
- Mick Whitley (Labour - Birkenhead)
- Nadia Whittome (Labour - Nottingham East)
- Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)
- Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)
- Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker - Doncaster Central)
- Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)
- Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam)
- Mohammad Yasin (Labour - Bedford)
