The UK government has won its proposal to end 'virtual' parliament, despite the Equality and Human Rights Commission criticising the plan for excluding older MPs or those with disabilities or illnesses.

Over the past few weeks MPs had been allowed to vote online and speak remotely via Zoom.

MPs were called to Parliment on Tuesday, June 2, to take part in person, and had to join an Alton Towers-style queue to decide their voting method during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and his officials were left repeatedly shouting instructions at MPs as social distancing measures required them to join a queue, keep two metres apart, walk through the Commons chamber and announce their vote.

The queue stretched for several hundred metres, snaking through Westminster Hall and running to Portcullis House, the newer part of the parliamentary estate.

What happened on Tuesday?

Conservative Karen Bradley, who chairs the Procedure Committee, wanted to keep remote voting in place but it was defeated by 57. The in person vote took 46 minutes, before social distancing it would usually take 15 minutes.

The following MPs later approved the Government’s motion to only allow votes in person by 261 votes to 163, majority 98.

But how did your MP vote? We've put together a round-up of the ayes, noes, and non-votes from the House of Commons.

The Tellers were:

Ayes: Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey) and Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey) and Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton) Noes: Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington) and Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)

These are the MPs who voted in favour of the proposals (the Ayes):

These are the MPs who voted against the proposals (the Noes):

No vote was recorded for the following MPs: