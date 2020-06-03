A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has vowed to set a new record by running the Pembrokeshire Coast Path in the fastest time - once Wales’ lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Sanna Duthie, 32, from Milford Haven, is aiming to become only the second person to run the whole of the 186-mile Pembrokeshire Coast Path. She hopes to complete her run in under 64 hours and 32 minutes and is using the opportunity to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity.

The current record is held by Haverfordwest’s Richard Simpson, who completed the challenge in 2018.

As an ultra-runner, she has previously completed a 100-mile run in under 28 hours, but she is now hoping to exceed that and raise money for a charity close to her heart at the same time.

Sanna, who likes to run ‘silly races’, said: “Due to the current circumstances, I don't know when I will be able to do this. Hopefully, it will be in 2020 but I would like to start raising funds now. I love the Pembrokeshire Coast Path. I have run every section but not all in one go. I aim to do it in under 60 hours and I want to raise funds for this great charity that serves our county.”

Sanna said she is already training for ultras but acknowledges that it ‘isn’t going to be an easy task’ to run the 186 miles. She will have the support of friends and family to get her through the challenge, which will start in Newport and finish in Amroth.

Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance South Wales Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re so grateful to Sanna. On its own, it is a significant personal challenge and we will be supporting her all the way to the finish line – and hopefully to a new record. For Sanna to choose to raise money for our lifesaving service at the same time is incredible. We are so grateful for her support and we’d like to wish her all the best."

Sanna has currently raised £318. You can show your support by visiting her Just Giving page and donating https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sanna-duthie2.

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance. These include online donations, signing up to the Charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise – like Sanna. Further information can be found via www.walesairambulance.com.

Alternatively, a £5 text-message donation can be made by texting the word HELI to 70711.