PEMBROKESHIRE County Council officers are reviewing Welsh Government's easing of coronavirus restrictions to see what impact this has on the county.

In his weekly leader's statement Cllr David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said that any changes made to service delivery would be carefully organised and implemented.

"It's hard to believe we have been in lockdown since the end of March," he said.

"Following last Friday's Welsh Government announcement, officers are reviewing the impact this has on us as an authority. We need to ensure that any changes we make to service delivery are co-ordinated and planned."

The leader said he had been "very impressed" that the way everyone has pulled together and asked everyone to keep working together to tackle the pandemic.

"Every day we are getting closer to 'normality' - however, the social distancing rules still apply and managing these, in line with our service delivery, takes time to plan and ensure that we have all the procedures set up.

"We also need your help, everyone is aware of how they should react and what to do; we all need to act responsibly.

"It is frustrating that with this fantastic weather we are unable to enjoy the freedom we are all used to, however, the guidance is clear we need to stay at home or, if we do need to travel, stay local.

"We need to continue to be aware of the impact which Covid-19 has on our lives and ensure that the loss of lives in Pembrokeshire remains low.

"Remember: stay strong and stay local."