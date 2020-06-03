Police are turning fast-food enthusiasts away from Haverfordwest's McDonald's after huge queues formed outside the store.

One member of the public described the scenes outside the store as "bedlam".

In a statement on their Facebook page, Haverfordwest McDonald's said: "In line with police guidance we may have to temporarily close access to the store, if this happens we will close off the entrance to the drive thru and you will have to come back later on in the day, this can happen at any time and we apologise for the inconvenience."

The Pembroke Dock store appears to be operating normally.

Pembrokeshire's two McDonald's branches reopened for Drive Thru earlier today with extra coronavirus protection measures in place.

By 1pm around 70 cars were queuing outside the store and along Caradog's Wells Road and queues have continued to build.

Earlier today drivers praises the store for keeping the roundabout Merlins Bridge roundabout free from traffic.

"The kids are very excited," said one driver in the queue.

"And I'm very excited as it saves me cooking.



"I'm glad they haven't got people queuing on the roundabout, they've managed to keep that clear."

Phil and Josh, another pair waiting in the queue agreed, saying: "Its well led, I'm quite impressed.



"They could maybe do with someone on [Caradog's Wells road] to direct people but it's working well.

"People seems to be maintained social distancing as well.

"I'm starving, I'm really looking forward to it, but I think it will be a one-trip wonder and it will be a while before we come back for another one."

Phile and Josh added they will probably wait for the queues to die down before coming back again.

While McDonald's announced last week they would be reopening drive thrus by June 4, exact dates and times for the Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest stores were not given.

Pembrokeshire's two branches made surprise announcements this morning just before 11am.

Excited fast food fans have reacted positively to the news, with one person asking if they could cycle their bike through.

By 11.30am a queue of around 20 cars had formed outside the Pembroke Dock store.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

"We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely.

"We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).

"We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.

"For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.

"We’re delighted to be returning to communities across the UK and Ireland, thank you for your continued support and patience. We look forward to seeing you soon."

Welsh Government guidance for travel is to stay local as much as possible and to avoid travelling distances over five miles.