PATCH (Pembrokeshire Action to Combat Hardship) is celebrated a dozen years helping people in need in Pembrokeshire yesterday (Wednesday).

The charity first opened its doors on June 3, 2008.

Founder, Tracy Olin, reflected how much things had changed over the last 12 years.

"When we opened no one had heard of a food bank or a basics bank," she said. "Building up our referral list and supporters to was very hard work back then."

Now the charity takes referrals from multiple agencies and has strong local support.

"An incredible amount of supporters has kept us running," said Tracy. "Ensuring we are able to give – food; toiletries; cleaning products; clothing; small household item; a hair dresser for those that cannot afford a haircut and our wonderful Christmas toy appeal."

The charity now has one full time employee and one half time worker as well as numerous volunteers.

"This week is volunteer week as well as PATCH's 12th birthday," said Tracy.

"So on behalf of the Trustees and myself we want to say a giant thank you to each and everyone one of the PATCHites past and present for all you do.

"PATCH wouldn't exist with you. You are the most compassionate, hardworking and funniest people I have met.

"We cannot express our gratitude."

Tracy also thanked PATCH's volunteer trustees who she said were the "best ever".

"Thank you all of you, you really are the best. It's wonderful know 'you've got my back' and you support us so well."

She also thanked Carol, who is employed by the charity, for going above and beyond for PATCH.

"Thank you guys for looking after those who struggle financially in our beautiful county," she said. "and also for looking after me too."