Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb said his email inbox "exploded" during row over Dominic Cummings' trip to Durham.

Mr Crabb said he received around 700 emails about the issue from concerned constituents.

Speaking to BBC Wales Mr Crabb said Dominic Cummings was wrong to "arrogantly brush away allegations".

He said: "There were a lot of people who were pensioners talking about their own experiences of being grandparents not being able to see their wider family over the last few months.

"That sense of fair play - it's not fair that someone else can get to travel outside the rules and maybe have a day trip with their family when so many other people have been doing their very best to stick to the rules, and that's meant a lot of sacrifices on their part."

Mr Cummings said he acted legally when he drove to Durham from London with his wife and son during a period of strict lockdown in England.

He was also seen driving to Barnard Castle, a market town in Durham, later claiming he had done it to "test his eyesight".

Mr Crabb said he would have preferred an inquiry into Mr Cummings trip to Durham and Barnard Castle.