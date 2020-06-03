PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Wednesday, June 3.

"Today we have received a further update from Welsh Government in relation to schools.

"Our officers are now reviewing the information and update and we will be liaising with all the head teachers across the county.

"I appreciate that this update will result in parents and teachers asking many questions on how the school term will resume, how will it work, what impact it will have on my child etc?

"I would request that everyone allows our senior team to review the information and once we have more detail we will update everyone in due course.

"As has happened over the last three months, the Authority’s officers have worked collectively to support our communities and ensure delivery of service provision in line with Covid-19. Likewise, the re-opening of our schools will be carefully planned and a clear guidance given.

"It is ironic as we start to talk about schools again, the weather has turned wet and cloudy!

"Over the last few months, we have been blessed by sunny dry weather and I know that many of you have been working hard in your gardens on a daily basis. I have been told of many people planting their own vegetables for the first time, which is great news. So although the weather has turned, I’m sure our gardens will love the rain.

"As the old saying goes 'every cloud has a silver lining'. I’m confident that every day we move forward, step by step, towards recovery and a more positive outlook. It maybe cloudy as I write this but brighter days are to come.

"Everyone still has a role to play by ensuring we stay ‘local’. We need to ensure that we reduce the risk of spreading this virus.

‘From next week my daily updates will be published on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only, I appreciate this is reducing the number of updates but I will ensure I keep you all fully informed.

"I want to highlight a link to the Welsh Government website, Frequently Asked Questions, in relation to the Covid-19 recent regulation updates. Go to: gov.wales/changes-coronavirus-regulations-1-june-frequently-asked-questions

"I do appreciate everyone who has contacted me directly. The positive messages I have received in the way the Authority is dealing with Covid19 are very welcome.

"I also enjoy hearing about all the good work in our communities. Please keep contacting me, I enjoy reading your comments and emails. Once again thank you to everyone in 'Team Pembrokeshire'. What a fantastic county we live in."