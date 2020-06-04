HOUSEHOLDS can now book a slot and visit the Pembrokeshire’s six waste and recycling (WRC) sites once every seven days, rather than every two weeks.

The change has been made following the successful re-opening of the Pembrokeshire County Council facilities - using a strict booking-only - system last month.

Pembrokeshire households can now book a slot, if one is available, up to 4pm the day before.

Residents are reminded that only cars and small vans are currently allowed.

No high-sided vehicles, large vans (such as Transit or equivalent) or trailers are currently permitted.

As the service is currently only for households, commercial vehicles and those with commercial signage are not permitted.

Only households who have a pre-booked a 15-minute slot will be admitted to the sites.

Anyone who hasn’t booked a slot will be turned away.

Residents have been thanked for using the booking system, reading and following the guidelines and adhering to social distancing measures at the sites.

Those visiting the WRCs are reminded to display their ID (i.e. utility bill) in the windscreen for the staff to check. and to bring their booking confirmation where possible.

To make an online booking and for more details - including plans of the sites - visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-bookings

Residents are asked to review the layout plans to help sort their waste and recycling and pack their vehicles correctly in advance of their visit.

This will ensure the smooth operation of the sites continues.

If you cannot get online, bookings can also be made by telephone on 01437 764551.

For the latest advice and press releases relating to coronavirus, please view: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus

