A QUACKING online idea has been launched to keep an annual fundraising event in the swim while the coronavirus situation continues.

Although Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club’s duck race and pig roast outside the Cresselly Arms at Cresswell Quay won’t be taking place at the venue this summer, people will still have a chance to join in the fun of the competition.

Entries are now open for a virtual duck race, which will take place online on Friday, July 31.

The event will also help the Rotarians fundraise for Paul Sartori Hospice and Home and the club’s charity fund.

Rotarians are continuing their regular Wednesday meetings via the Zoom app, and press officer Ken Morgan said: “Sadly the public events planned for 2020 by Rotary are under continuous review, and all Government advice on social distancing will be taken into consideration,

“Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Paul Sartori has seen a dramatic reduction in its funds, while the need for its their services continues to grow.

“So this fundraiser will help in providing support to the Hospice at Home service.”

Duck race participants can buy as many £1 ducks as they wish via nwrotary.co.uk

Each duck purchased will be given a number and then entered into the online race.

Added Ken: “In the virtual duck race, the owner of the winning duck number will receive £50, the second place duck number £25, and the third place is £10.

“A special computer programme is being written for the event, which is sure to be as exciting as the real thing.”