NATIONAL Park sites in Pembrokeshire are unlikely to open in the next six weeks as a “coordinated unlocking” is beginning to be planned with local partners.

Concerns about Welsh Government guidance regarding visiting beaches, while beauty spots remain closed, were raised at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park authority meeting on Wednesday (June 3).

Pembrokeshire County Council St Dogmaels member Mike James, said his Facebook comments had been “boiling” recently about why beaches have been opened but car parks are closed.

“It’s something dangerous,” he said. “People are walking about and cars have been parking anywhere.”

Cllr James added that Pembrokeshire highways officials had resurfaced the road from the Poppit Sands car park to the RNLI station and covered the yellow lines.

"Vehicles are parking there now and it is a danger. I have requested PCC repaint the line as a priority," he said.

"We need the enforcement team to call regularly to monitor parking.

"I will update the police today on the issues of the last 24/36 hours. I will inform them that locals have seen many vehicles from outside our area. The police response to date has been fantastic.

"I do have concerns that there is no lifeguard support on the beach and toilets are closed. Poppit Sands can be a dangerous place with high winds or when the tide is out. Be extra vigilant with children."

Director of countryside, community and visitor services James Parkin told the committee that plans were being coordinated with the council, National Trust, police and private landowners regarding a “gradual unlocking of facilities.”

He added that there was a focus on public rights of way currently, with plans being made but opening facilities including car parks and attractions could “easily escalate with people travelling further distances.”

Mr Parkin said he “can’t envisage opening our sites for quite some time, possibly as much as six weeks from now.”

Welsh Government guidance, consultation with partners and community as well as the 48 staff furloughed were part of considerations.

National Park chief executive Tegryn Jones added that the situation was changing daily basis with plans responding and a “phased approach” needed.

Toilets at the county’s beaches are also closed and there are no lifeguards patrolling.

Council cabinet member Cllr Phil Baker, also a member of the National Park authority, has said: “The emphasis is on careful, structured unlocking, and not to put in danger any of the recovery measures that relate to public health and not to undo the safeguarding that lockdown has delivered.

“We will continue to review and monitor this carefully and take cautious, measured steps only to provide the benefits of the eased regulations without putting our residents at risk.”