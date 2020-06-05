PEMBROKESHIRE’S coast path remains closed but work is underway to prepare them for when Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.
Members the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority were updated on Wednesday (June 3) on the restarting of vegetation management on the coast path as well as the 783km of inland public right of way.
Director of countryside, community and visitor services James Parkin told members that the “mantra remains ‘slow, steady and safe’,” with no attempt to try and catch up to where the work would usually be in normal circumstances.
A report to the authority meeting states that wardens and rangers started work controlling vegetation on various paths on May 18, with the majority having been working from home since lockdown in March.
Restarting work will allow the coast path to be reopened as soon as restrictions are lifted the committee heard, and allow for the continued use of inland routes, many of which have seen an increase in local users.
Changes to the way wardens and rangers work have been made to maintain safety and the team is working at 50 per cent capacity, the report adds.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment