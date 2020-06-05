IT'S back to the sea - at last - today (Friday) for the boats in Tenby Harbour.

The craft were due to be moved from their winter laying-up position on the harbour hardstanding two months ago, but this was delayed after the coronavirus outbreak.

The lifting operation will now take place this afternoon, having been brought forward from its original date of tomorrow (Saturday) because of the weather forecast of strong winds.

Pembrokeshire County Council said: "We can confirm that the boats normally moored at Tenby Harbour will be going back in the water.

"This is to ensure that the boats do not risk drying out from their prolonged period out of the water during the recent warm, dry weather. The move is also in line with the ‘Stay Local’ guidelines from the Welsh Government.

"A strict procedure, with essential people only, has been set up for the boat-lifting to ensure that social distancing is observed. The harbour will be closed to the general public during the operation.

"Any future use of the harbour must continue to be in line with Welsh Government guidelines."

Police in the town have also asked people to stay out of the harbour area while the operation takes place.

Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Tenby NPT request members of the public keep out of the Tenby harbour area Friday 5th June from 14.00 hours due to the boats being lifted into the water.

"The harbour area will be closed off."

The new guidance released by the Welsh Government has made it possible for local residents to take part in water activities from June 1.

The RYA (Royal Yachting Association) Wales say that leisure boating is now permitted, providing it takes place within a five-mile radius of people's homes.