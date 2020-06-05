‘HUGE questions’ need to be answered about the phased return to school in Wales on June 29.

That’s the view of the country’s shadow education minister, Suzy Davies, who is urging the Welsh Government to firm up a number of points, including the testing of adults in school hubs and plans for schools to be only one-third full.

Ms Davies said that although she ‘broadly welcomed’ Wednesday’s announcement by Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams, she felt that questions needed to be answered.

She continued: “For example, will the minister stick to her assurances on current standards as only a third of pupils will be in school at any one time? Will it affect three-year-old children? What – if any – practical assistance regarding school transport, school meals, and the deep cleaning of schools will be provided, and how much will be allocated for these?

“Also, the Welsh Government must, as a matter of urgency, instil confidence in our teaching staff and parents that Covid-19 is under control.

“It is important therefore that the Welsh Government dots the Is and cross the Ts in how many adults in the schools hubs have been tested and with what results. We also need to be informed if there are plans for testing asymptomatic adults in schools.

“Huge questions remain, and they need to be addressed swiftly.”