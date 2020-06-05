A PEMBROKE Dock teenager, whose motorbike was stolen yesterday, June 5, is desperately appealing for its return.

Dylan Butland, 18, of Ferry Terrace, noticed his 125cc Lexmoto Adrenaline was missing from his grandparents’ house shortly before 5am.

“It was right under my front window; I came out in the morning and it wasn’t there.”

Dylan is now hoping whoever took the bike, with the registration CU68ZVK, will return it.

“We’ve got it on CCTV, they have an opportunity to put it back before Monday morning and no charges will be pressed.”