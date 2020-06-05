SCAMMERS are looking to cash in on the ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ scheme launched in Wales to help combat coronavirus.
If you are contacted by someone from the service as you have been in close contact with someone who is confirmed as having Covid-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days, and request a test if you develop symptoms.
Criminals have been taking the opportunity to exploit the pandemic for financial gain. With the launch of this new service, criminals are looking to take advantage of it.
These are the signs to look out for. Contact tracers will never:
- Ask you to dial a premium rate number to speak to them (for example, those starting with 09 or 087)
- Ask you to make any form of payment
- Ask you for any details about your bank account
- Ask for your social media identities or login details, or those of your contacts
- Ask you for any passwords or PINs, or ask you to set up any over the phone
- Ask you to purchase a product
- Ask you to visit any website that does not belong to the Government or NHS
- Ask you to download any software to your device or ask you to hand over control of your PC, smartphone or tablet
For more information on Track, Trace, Protect visit: gov.wales/contact-tracing-your-questions