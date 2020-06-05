A CONTROVERSIAL plan for more than 100 homes in Tenby is back before the National Park next week and is likely to be given the go-ahead.

Campaigners had fought to stop the Pembrokeshire County Council outline application for 144 homes at Brynhir but it is backed by National Park development control officers.

The application had been due for decision at March’s development management committee but it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park development management committee members had visited the site in September 2019.

The council owned the Brynhir site and it was ‘bought’ by its Housing Revenue Account for £4million in 2018.

The proposals are to build 102 social housing properties, 34 open market and eight shared ownership residential units on the land as well as a multi use games area, two local equipped area of play, opens space and a 5m ecological buffer around the central field.

There will be a mixture of single and two storey houses as well as flats, some of which will be in three storey buildings, but the full details of the design and layout will be decided at a future reserved matters application.

A new access road off the A478 will be built.

A report to the virtual development management meeting on Wednesday, June 10 states that more than 120 letters of objection have been received about the application.

Objections include a loss of green space, adverse impact on ecology and wildlife, viability of the scheme, increase in traffic, pollution, flooding, loss of views, pressure on existing schools and health services, anti-social behaviour, housing won’t be for local people, lack of employment and adverse impact on special character of Tenby.

The committee is recommended to delegate power to the chief executive, director of planning or team leader to grant permission subject to a number of conditions and Section 106 legal agreements.