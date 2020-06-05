SOME National Park car parks – not coast paths – could reopen next week, although toilets remain closed and there are no lifeguards on the beaches.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park chief executive Tegryn Jones told members via email on Thursday (June 4) that the plan to open smaller car parks first, followed by larger beach car parks later in the month, had been revised.

The majority of National Park car parks will now reopen on Monday, June 8 apart from some which have particular risks associated, such as encouraging overnight camping, or drawing people into St Davids.

Charging will also commence at the ten paid for car parks but the introduction of new charging at four sites will be delayed, as well as at Newport Sands.

At Wednesday’s authority meeting Pembrokeshire County Council member Mike James said his Facebook comments had been “boiling” recently about why beaches have been opened but car parks are closed.

“It’s something dangerous,” he said. “People are walking about and cars have been parking anywhere.”

He confirmed the reopening of Poppit Sands car park on June 8 on his Facebook page, warning “please be aware no toilets, be extra vigilant on the beach as there will be no Lifeguards. Please be very very careful if your children go into the sea. If there are high winds then look out for big waves, for the time a ban on waterbeds etc. Keep safe.”

Mr Jones’ email, seen by the local democracy reporting service, states that an increasing number of complaints and information had been received recently highlighting that people are driving to beaches whether car parks are closed are not, some causing significant nuisance by parking irresponsibly and ignoring closures and it is not possible to time opening with facilities over which the Park has no control.

“We are better taking on a more orderly opening of car parks rather than allowing a potentially chaotic situation to continue,” he adds.

If current guidance on Covid-19 is not followed or there is an increase in anti-social behaviour the car parks could be closed again members were told.

St Govans, Sychpant, Skrinkle Haven, Stack Rocks, Saundersfoot, and St Davids will remain closed for now under the new plan, with Newgale opened at the same time as Pembrokeshire County Council reopens its site on June 15.

At Wednesday’s meeting Mr Jones highlighted that the situation was changing daily basis with Covid-19 plans responding and a “phased approach” needed.

Tegryn Jones, chief executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said: “We have consulted with partners and local communities to address concerns about opening up car parks. We expect to open the majority of our car parks next week in response to demand for local community access and to respond to issues of unauthorised parking in local communities as a result of car parks being closed.

“A list of car parks to be opened will be available shortly and work is being carried out to plan for safe social distancing measures prior to any opening. Dyfed Powys Police continue their patrols of the county to ensure that the public are following Welsh Government travel guidelines.”