NINE people from Cardiff, who had been caught camping in Abereiddy, have been sent home by police.
Police said that they had travelled down overnight in three vehicles and had moved the barriers that had been used to close the car park.
All nine people were reported for breaching coronavirus regulations.
One of them was also dealt with by means of an out of court disposal for possession of cannabis.
Pembrokeshire RPU stated that once the rubbish had been cleaned up and the car park closure was reinstated, the vehicles were escorted out of Pembrokeshire.
