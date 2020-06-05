DRIVERS from as far afield as Oxford and Cheltenham have been stopped and sent home in south Pembrokeshire today, June 5.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said stop checks were carried out at Llanteg throughout the course of the day.
Vehicles from as far afield as Maesteg, Swansea, Newport, Bristol, Oxford, and Cheltenham were stopped and turned around, all heading into Pembrokeshire without a valid reason.
The RPU stated: "The vast majority [of motorists] stopped have been adhering to Welsh Government advice.
"However, journeys such as Oxford to Tenby and Cheltenham to Amroth, for days out, are not permissible at present. Nine persons have been reported for breaching coronavirus regs."