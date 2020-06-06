A SOCIALLY distanced service will be held in Milford Haven today to remember 76 years since the Normandy landings.

The Normandy Service will take place on the Rath in Milford Haven at 11am and wreaths will be laid on behalf of former service personnel who are shielding or self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wteaths were laid by Edwin Stephens from the poppy appeal and chairman of the Royal British Legion, Robin Duncan

It is 76 years since the D-Day landings took place on June 6, 1944, when in the early hours of the morning allied troops landed on and behind the beaches of Normandy and began the invasion of German-occupied Western Europe.

During the D-Day landings service personnel were transported onto beaches in Normandy to fight the Nazis.

The beaches were codenamed, with Utah and Omaha named for the American forces and Gold, Juno and Sword beaches for the Commonwealth forces.

Other forces landed from air at strategic points by parachute and glider.

Some of the glider pilots landed within 50 yards of their objective points, especially at Pegasus Bridge under the command of Major Howard.

The bridge was a main access over the Caen Canal and the River Orme for the allied forces.

Eventually, thirty-nine Allied divisions took part the Battle of Normandy.

Wreaths will be laid on behalf of former service personnel, unable to attend because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

In past years, the service has also been attended by local dignitaries and residents.