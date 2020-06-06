THE Tenby Harbour boats are now back in the water, following a successful lifting operation yesterday (Friday).
The craft were due to be moved from their winter laying-up position on the harbour hardstanding two months ago, but this was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.
The crane-lifting operation was brought forward at short notice from toay (Saturday), to avoid the bad weather forecasted.
The harbour was closed to the general public while the boats were lifted, with a number of spectators - maintaining a social distance - enjoying watching the lift from various vantage points.