DRIVERS from as far afield as Cheltenham and Oxford were stopped and turned round during coronavirus stop checks at Llanteg yesterday (Friday).
Other drivers from Maesteg, Swansea, Newport and Bristol were also stopped and turned round.
The RPU said that a total of 18 people were reported yesterday for breaching the coronavirus regulations, as a reported so far today, as a consequence of police patrols. These patrols remain ongoing countywide.
"The vast majority stopped have been adhering to Welsh Government guidelines," said a spokesman.
"However, journeys such as Oxford to Tenby and Cheltenham to Amroth for days out are not permissible at present."