THE US Embassy in London is united with the British public in grief over the tragic death of Mr George Floyd, which deserves universal condemnation.
We offer our deepest condolences to the Floyd family.
His death is a reminder that as a nation we must do more to fight racism and injustice.
America is committed to the ideal that all people have the inalienable right to justice, liberty and equality. It is through peaceful protests that injustice is most successfully addressed.
We welcome this exercise of free speech which contributes to constructive dialogue, education and change. There remains much work to be done.
Please stand with us, as global citizens, to ensure the promise of a better future.
AMBASSADOR JOHNSON,
US Embassy, London