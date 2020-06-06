A CAR driver, out ‘for a spin’ of more than 100 miles from Leominster to Tenby, was stopped and reported by police today, June 6.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said the main roads into Pembrokeshire were much quieter than yesterday, with only one person, so far, breaching coronavirus regulations.
The driver was stopped near Stepaside.
Yesterday saw vehicles from as far afield as Maesteg, Swansea, Newport, Bristol, Oxford, and Cheltenham stopped and turned around, all heading into Pembrokeshire without a valid reason.
Following today’s stop-check, the RPU said: “Driver stated he was heading to Tenby, from Leominster, for a spin. All others stopped have had valid travel reasons.”