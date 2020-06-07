NEW DIGITAL technology, fast-tracked to support non-contact consultations in NHS Wales during the coronavirus pandemic, is here to stay, health minister, Vaughan Gething has said.

In the last few months, the use of technology has been accelerated across Wales, allowing people to continue to access healthcare advice and services from their homes. This includes a national roll-out of video consultations with GPs, secondary and community care.

The new systems are supporting key services including GPs, community nurses, community mental health teams, health visitors, community midwives, outpatients and diabetes clinics to maintain a visual link with their patients.

Virtual outpatient activity has doubled during the pandemic. There are now over a thousand remote consultations a week across the NHS using the new NHS Wales video consultation service, and over eight thousand consultations since it was launched.

The Welsh Government has also supported Digital Communities Wales to expand their digital device loan scheme by 1100 devices. They are prioritising the supply to care homes, so residents can continue access to health and wellbeing services.

Feedback from patients who have received virtual care has been very supportive of the system, with 97% of patient's rating this new way or working as excellent, really good or good. Clinicians using the service agree, with 85% (TEC Cymru) giving an excellent, really good or good rating.

Minister for health and social services, Vaughan Gething, said: "The new systems in place are not only responding to social distancing measures to protect people now, but will provide long-term benefits for the NHS here in Wales.

"We have acted quickly to roll out these services, which are very much a part of our plan for health and care - A Healthier Wales, to provide care closer to home within the community and in people's homes.

"The technology is allowing clinicians to connect faster with patients and each other. I'm pleased that the feedback from patients and clinicians has been positive, it's crucial that everyone feels digital technology is there to support them in delivering and receiving care in Wales."