LOCKDOWN litter-pickers in Tenby are diving in take part in the town’s first-ever Deep Clean.

The campaign is the idea of the Plastic Free Tenby team, and will run throughout June.

It’s open to everyone living in Tenby – or able to reach the area in line with Covid-19 guidelines – and the aim is to give everywhere a spruce-up before visitors eventually arrive.

“We find ourselves in an unprecedented time with no tourists or visitors, so there’s never been a better time to get Tenby clean,” said one of the Tenby Deep Clean organisers, Gary Tapley.

“People are going out for exercise and many have a lot more time on their hands, so this could give them a focus when they’re out and about.

“Although there is always a focus on cleaning the beaches, it’s hedgerows, paths, green spaces and woodland which need a bit of attention as well.

“Whether it is just a few items collected during a 10-minute walk, or a planned event with household members, everything will help to clear away all the litter and rubbish which may have been hidden or obscured by the overgrown hedges and grass verges.”

Plastic Free Tenby member Michelle Beamish was one of the first out with a litter-picker when the clean-up launched on Thursday, and she targeted the path between St Teilo’s School and the steps to St John’s Hill.

She said afterwards: “What a mess!

"I think the most we found were crisp packets, closely followed by alcohol cans and bottles. Then the disgusting dog poo in poo bags, thrown into bushes.

"Can any please tell me why some dog owners do this, because I find it baffling they go to the trouble of picking it up and bagging it, only to chuck it in the nearest hedge.

"We practically filled our whole red bag just from this area.

"We kept the glass bottles separate, using additional bags, and took them down to the Salterns bottle bank to recycle them."

Litter-pickers are available to borrow from the Tenby Deep Clean table in the foyer of the De Valence Pavilion on weekdays.

There are also red community rubbish bags, into which collected litter can be decanted. The red bags can be put out for collection with the usual grey bags.

People collecting rubbish are advised to wear sturdy footwear and disposable gloves, and to use a cotton bag for life for collection, which can then be washed after use.

To find out more, see Plastic Free Tenby on Facebook.