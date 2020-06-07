ELDERLY Pembrokeshire residents are being targeted by rogue traders, with a recent rise in complaints to Pembrokeshire Pembrokeshire County Council’s Trading Standards team.

The team says there has been a recent “flurry” of complaints and is urging communities to look out for signs of neighbours – particularly the elderly - being visited by suspicious doorstep traders.

Homeowners have been offered property maintenance such as painting, power washing and hedge cutting

Extortionate prices have been quoted which are often considerably reduced if the customer says they are not interested.

High-pressure sales tactics have been used and in one case work carried out without consent.

Another trader falsely claimed they had carried out work on a neighbour’s property and had agreed to cut over- hanging shrubs next door.

Some traders have swiftly departed when challenged by concerned neighbours. Often no paperwork or receipts are issued.

Trading standards advised residents not to deal with anyone who cold calls at their property offering to undertake work, no matter what claims they make.

“If you need work to be carried out, ask family, friends and neighbours for recommendations of reputable trades people and get written quotes from several before deciding to have work done,” said a council spokesman.

Anyone concerned can contact the Citizens Advice helpline on 0808 223 1133 or for Welsh speakers on 0808 223 1144; the police on 101 or dial 999 if you feel threatened or intimidated.