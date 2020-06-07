THERE have been no new cases of coronavirus recorded in Pembrokeshire today, Sunday, June 7, figures from Public Health Wales reveal.

In the Hywel Dda health board area there has been one new case recorded today in Carmarthenshire.

The figures show that there have been no new deaths from the virus in the Hywel Dda area in the last 24 hours. With the figure remaining at 62 across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 40 further cases of coronavirus were reported today. Bringing the total number of people in Wales who have had the virus to 14,396.

Five more people in Wales were reported as having died of the virus today, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,398.

Dr Chris Williams, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said that contact tracing in Wales continued as part of the Welsh Government’s ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come in contact with an individual with Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in order to prevent the risk of others spreading the infection in our communities.

Anyone who has a positive Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

Dr Williams asked the public to keep a note of their activities so they can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus,” he said.

“You do not need to have any concerns about providing names to the tracing team. Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Over the last few weeks, Public Health Wales has been setting up the methods and guidance for how contact tracing will operate. We will continue to work closely to support local health boards and local authorities in delivering contact tracing.”

He reminded people that the Welsh Government’s revised lockdown arrangements also continue. People from two different households in the same local area can meet up outdoors, provided they continue to maintain social distancing and strict hand hygiene.

As a general rule, people should not travel more than five miles from home. This will help to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading as people begin to travel more.

People who have been told to shield are also now able to go outside and meet people from another household, provided they keep a two-metre distance.

“Future relaxation of lockdown measures will also be dependent on everyone following advice set out in the ‘Test, Trace, Protect’ strategy, including self-isolating when required,” he said.

Information about the symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

Anyone experiencing Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms can now apply for a home testing kit using the new UK online portal.

Dr Williams advised people to only call 999 if they were experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

“Do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait,” he said.

"We also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.”

He said that parents of ill children should seek help and those with urgent dental pain should still call their dentist.

“If you have a health complaint that is worrying you and won’t go away you should call your GP practice,” he said.

“If you or a family member are seriously ill or injured you should dial 999 or attend your nearest Emergency Department.”