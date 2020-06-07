A CAR of five travelling from Birmingham for a walk on the beach in Tenby was stopped by Carmarthenshire Road Policing Unit today (Sunday, June 7).
The group was stopped during routine stops in Carmarthenshire and when questioned occupants of the car stated they were travelling to Tenby for a walk on the beach.
The vehicle was turned around and fines issued to its occupants.
"After more than ten weeks of continuous news coverage of lockdown, still a car of five thinks that's travelling from Birmingham for a walk on the beach at Tenby is acceptable," said an RPU spokesman.