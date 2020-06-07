THE CORONAVIRUS has changed the lives of every single person in Pembrokeshire in ways that were unimaginable three months ago.
There is no-one who doesn't have personal experience of how the pandemic has affected their life, their work, their family.
At the Western Telegraph we want to share those stories and pay tribute to all those who have put the care and service of others ahead of concerns for their own personal safety - and also to those individuals whose future was stolen by the virus.
Please share with us your personal story of how Covid-19 has impacted on you and those you love.
We can't promise to print all of them, but we will cover as many as possible, and they will remain here on our website as a permanent memorial to both the stories of hope and of tragedy that will define 2020 in Pembrokeshire.
