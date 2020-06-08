Welsh Water will be closing a section of Upper Park Road in Tenby today, Monday, June 8, in order to carry out essential sewer pipe repairs.

The work will continue for three weeks and diversions will be in place. The bus stop on Upper Park Road will be temporarily relocated during this time.

"We need to carry out essential work to repair a sewer pipe in Upper Park Road, Tenby,” said a spokesman for the company.

“We’ll be starting work on Monday (8.06.20) for three weeks.

“In order to carry out the work safely we need to close a section of Upper Park Road between the junction with South Parade to Park Road.

“A diversionary route will be in place and clearly sign posted. Pedestrian access will be maintained and all businesses on Upper Park Road are open as usual.

“The bus stop on Upper Park Road will be temporarily relocated to the end of South Parade where it joins Park Road. We’ll be working between the hours of 8am and 8pm. For more details please visit https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/dwrcymru.

“You may have noticed we are still carrying out work in your community, this is to ensure we continue to keep water flowing and safely take away the wastewater during this difficult time. Thank you for bearing with us while we carry out this work."