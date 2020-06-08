Can you name these Pembrokeshire places by landmarks, people, and various oddments?
This week we have nine photos, all provided by Gareth Davies Photography, which show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer.
Who knows, maybe you’ll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over and you can get out and about once more.
Answers listed below. No cheating!
Good luck!
1. In the Hundred of Dungleddy - whatever that means
2. Sits on a peninsula
3. That badger doesn't look very wild
4. Sure to smell of seaweed
5. Not as noisy as the name suggests
6. A sweet smelling place
7. You wouldn't want to put a foot wrong in that sea
8. An easy one
9. On the mouth of two rivers
How did you do?
1. Llawhaden Castle
2. Lawrenny
3. Welsh wildlife centre
4. Freshwater West
5. Maenclochog
6. Rosebush village
7. Saundersfoot
8. Pentre Ifan Cromlech
9. Milford Marina