NATIONAL Theatre Wales (NTW) is asking Pembrokeshire families to create homemade giant sunflowers to take part in a virtual solstice procession this month.

Over the last four years, National Theatre Wales's TEAM has been working with Pembrokeshire communities. As a result of this work, NTW TEAM launched Go Tell The Bees, a community co-created response based on the theme of climate change and the environment, an issue that the local communities felt was close to their hearts.

This autumn National Theatre Wales TEAM had hoped to work alongside residents of Pembrokeshire to produce wonderful events on the county's beautiful beaches, mountains, forests, castles and town, shaping and creating a live production; a festival style weekend celebration.

With COVID-19 forcing NTW to adapt to the new lockdown situation, there is now a far more digital approach to the ongoing development of Go Tell The Bees.

NTW TEAM are asking families and schools to help prepare for the celebration by preparing Sunflowers which will feature in a virtual procession taking place online on the Summer Solstice, 20th June.

NTW TEAM hopes to engage people from all over Wales to create their own Sunflowers, calling on individuals, families and schools to come together to celebrate nature in all its glory as we are all kept apart.

Local schools that have signed up to create sunflowers include;

Tenby Primary School, Pembroke Dock Community School, Haverfordwest High and Ysgol Hafan y Mor.

To get involved you can request a Sunflower pack by emailing team@nationaltheatrewales.org or you can just make your own.

Once you have your materials go to the NTW website for a tutorial on how to make the sunflowers.

Completed Sunflowers can then be shared on Facebook and Instagram using the ntwTEAM hashtag.