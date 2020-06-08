A DISCOVERY in a Pembrokeshire attic could see local families reunited with an historic record of their relatives who served in the Home Guard.

The ‘Dad’s Army’ of the Second World War was made up of 1.7million men who volunteered to be ready to defend their country in the event of a German invasion.

The 25,000 platoons were made up of men between 17 and 65 who, for various reasons, who could not be called up for military service.

Some had fought for Britain in the First World War; others were in ‘reserved’ occupations, with jobs vital to the war effort.

Amongst the platoons in Pembrokeshire was one in Wolfscastle, whose commanding officer was captained by local agricultural contractor Mr W.D.Bevan.

After the Home Guard was stood down in December 1944, when fears of the invasion had passed, certificates of merit were issued to all members thanking them for their service.

Ten of these certificates have now come to light amongst the late Mr Bevan’s personal effects.

They have just been found in an attic in Treffgarne, following the recent death of his son, Delwyn Bevan, who passed away in February at the age of 82.

Alongside W.D. Bevan’s tin hat from his Home Guard Davies, Mr Davies’ partner, Jill Watkins and her daughter Lynda Kyne came across an unopened brown envelope containing the commendation certificates.

Each bore the signature of King George VI and stated: “In the years when our Country was in mortal danger……..gave generously of his time and powers to make himself ready for her defence by force of arms and with his life if need be.”

“We believe these were supposed to have been distributed by W.D. Bevan whilst he captained the Home Guard, and we would very much like to send these to the appropriate families,” said Mrs Kyne.

“It would be lovely for the families to have these, and maybe in the future, there could even be a reunion of relatives.”

The certificates, bearing the date that service began, were awarded to the following people: H.L. Richards, February 1943; H.A. Philpin, March 1943; T.H. Price, November 1940; W.D. Thomas, February 1943; J.W. Owen February 1943; J. E. Morris, June 1940; G.H. Owen, June 1940; J. L.Lewis, August 1940; J. E. Adams, February 1943 and A. J. Thorne, February 1943.

Mrs Kyne is happy to post the certificates out to families, and anyone who would like to claim one is asked to get in touch via the Western Telegraph by emailing wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk