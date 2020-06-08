TRIBUTES have been paid to a former Fishguard mayor.

Bob Wheatley died peacefully at his home in Goodwick last Saturday, May 30.

Bob was well-known throughout the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick. He served as a town councillor and was elected mayor in 2010.

He was also an active member of Fishguard and Goodwick Lions, Acorns Writers Group, Singing for Fun and delivered meals on wheels in the twin towns to name but a few.

Bob was vice chairman of Fishguard and Goodwick Lions last year.

"Bob joined the Fishguard and Goodwick Lions Club, along with his wife, Lai, in 2002," said Lions secretary, Gwyneth Evans.

"His kind nature soon made him a valued member, serving the club in a number of roles.

"Bob's sense of humour endeared him to many and he particularly enjoyed promoting the work of the lions club in the community. He was responsible for enrolling many new members to the club.

"His love of art led him to organise Lions art projects with the local schools, which were very successful.

"Bob will be much missed, not just by his fellow Lion members, but by his many friends in the community."

Jackie Williamson, secretary to the Acorns Writers Group, remembers Bob as a great storyteller whose warmth made him many friends.

"The overwhelming comments from our members was that he was full of warmth," she said. "He was a kind and generous man. We were all very fond of him.

"He was an excellent storyteller. He would have us in tears and the next minute he would have us laughing our heads off.

"He was a lovely member of our group. We are all so sorry and our thoughts are with Lai."

Anne Hughes, director of Singing for Fun (SfF) remembers him as a "social animal like no other".

"He rarely missed a public SfF event and, when he was there, got stuck in 100%," she said.

"At our last Christmas concert in Letterston, some of the singers went into the audience to interact with them.

"Bob, seriously unsteady on his feet, stood up, grabbed the lady passing and started dancing ... and continued long after the song had finished.

"At rehearsals, he was either laughing uncontrollably or weeping at the emotion of the song being sung, when, that is, he wasn't telling us all what we thought was a true story, until the punchline when we all realised that we'd been had yet again.

He adored musicals, especially A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Stephen Sondheim) and had an encyclopaedic knowledge of The American Songbook, particularly the songs of George Gershwin. He was singing when he came into rehearsals and was still singing when he left. Always singing."

Bob's family will hold a private funeral service. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, can be made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB.