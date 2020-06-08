A SYRIAN family have delivered delicious lunches to care workers in Cardigan as a way of giving something back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahmed and Enas Hamoudy moved to Cardigan last year with their three young children.

They had been living in a refugee camp in Lebanon and came to Britain through the Home Office scheme and in collaboration with Croeso Teifi.

They recently made 40 delicious individually boxed lunched to give to care workers at Cardigan's Brondesbury Lodge care home.

They paid for everything themselves and worked into the night in their small kitchen at home to make delicious Syrian dished for the care workers.

These were delivered by members of the Cardigan Coronavirus Help group.

"Ahmed says that he and Enas could not sit by when the country was in crisis, when they have received so much help in their crisis," said Croeso Teifi's Vicky Moller.

"He is a man passionate to give to his new country, Wales."

The family are hoping to repeat the treat now that Ramadan is over.

"This is so kind of them, a lovely thought, and our hard working carers deserve the treat," said care home manager Jolly Joseph.

"This kindness has moved us."