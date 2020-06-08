Funerals at Pembrokeshire’s crematorium will return to their usual length later this month as it returns to its previous opening hours.
Due to the immediate impacts pf the Covid-19 pandemic funerals at Parc Gwyn Crematorium were reduced to 30 minutes from May 4.
A published delegated decision states that the previous change, made on March 20, will be overturned and “revert back to normal hours of operation at the crematorium, with 45 minute services from the 15th June 2020.”
The decision was taken by the head of environmental services and public protection Richard Brown, in consultation with cabinet member for the environment, public protection and Welsh language Cllr Cris Tomos.
The decision report adds that the changes, which will be kept under review, can be made based on the “throughput of cremations currently taken place” and to “allow a family to have a full service.”
The starting date of June 15 allows time for notifying all funeral directors of the change.