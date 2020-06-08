YOUNG people in Pembrokeshire are being invited to take pictures documenting life under the Covid-19 restrictions.
Life in Lockdown is a photography competition being run by Pembrokeshire County Council's Youth Outreach team for 16 to 25-year-olds.
Entrants are asked to submit up to three photos a week for a chance to win a £20 Amazon voucher. There are plans to showcase entries in an exhibition at a later date and to include work in a fundraising calendar.
Photos can be taken on a camera or smart phone and should represent truw to life experiences, documenting how young people feel, the things they do and how they cope during these unprecedented times.
The winning photo from the first week was submitted by Megan Stanley. The judges also chose two worthy runners up, Rosie Wheeler and Clementine Stevenson.
For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at chris.barrie@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at melissa.lear@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07818 012254.