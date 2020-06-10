AN organic dairy firm is proud to be playing its part in supplying milk to vulnerable people across Wales who are shielding from coronavirus.

Daioni Organic, based at Ffosyficer Farm in Abercych, is a leading producer of premium quality organic milk and organic dairy products and its longlife UHT milk is now being used by many local authorities in foodboxes.

Councils across Wales are working with local food suppliers to provide essential food packages to residents who are shielding and have no other means of support.

There are approximately 130,000 people in Wales who are being advised to follow ‘shielding’ measures until mid-August because they have an underlying health condition which makes them at risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.

The food parcels, which are delivered weekly, contain local produce as well as other basic food and household items.

Dan Jones, head of UK sales and marketing at Daioni, said: “We are working with Cross Hands-based Castell Howell, other local suppliers such as Calon Wen organic Milk Co-operative and local authorities to put the packs together.

“There has been a large demand to bring in more Welsh products to support local producers.”

“Our milk will now be going into 7,000 plus homes across Wales through this box scheme.

“The sales of UHT milk have been very important to us during this crisis and are seeing us through.”

Everyone receiving the package will get the same supplies, although the aim is to vary the contents as much as possible each week but something such as milk is regarded as a staple..

Carmarthenshire council leader Emlyn Dole said: “I am delighted that the council has been able to take over the management of the food packages for extremely vulnerable residents in Carmarthenshire who are shielding.

“It means we are able to work with local suppliers and source local produce for the packages which is very important as it supports our local economy, as well as providing fresh, local food for our residents.”

Daioni has seen its flavoured drinks and new products impacted during the lockdown but the company is hopeful things will start to improve and has not furloughed any of its staff.

“We have a new range of iced coffee drinks that we were in the process of launching into stores across London but consumers have been looking to more essential products, not something they would pick up for lunch or as an impulse purchase” said Dan

“In that sense we have been hit but we’re starting to see these sales pick up again”

Remarkably, overseas sales seem to have held up for the company, with a global deal with M&S to supply their Middle East & Asian stores.

“That was a serious achievement and milestone for us as a company” said Dan.

“Their stores in the Middle East & Asia have only three non-M&S brands listed which includes Coca-Cola, Highland Spring water and now us”