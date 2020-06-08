PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s headquarters will be illuminated tomorrow (Tuesday) night as a symbol of support with the Black Lives Matter campaign.
County Hall in Haverfordwest will be bathed in a purple light in memory of George Floyd and in solidarity with the protests his death sparked around the world.
Council Leader, David Simpson, said: “The Authority is keen to show its support for the anti-racism movement and purple is the colour synonymous with the struggle against oppression.”
Local authorities in both England and Wales have arranged, or are arranging, similar gestures for their offices.