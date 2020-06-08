Calls to end the commemoration of Haverfordwest's Sir Thomas Picton, the “Tyrant of Trinidad,” are gaining momentum, with over 1,000 people calling for the removal of a memorial.

A petition to remove an obelisk to Sir Thomas Picton in Carmarthen was set up in response to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests which have taken place across the globe over the last few weeks.

Gweni Marni, who started the petition, called the 25-meter obelisk a “blemish” on the skyline and a “painful reminder of Welsh ignorance to our colonial past”.

Ms Marni said: “It is unthinkably inappropriate, ignorant and structurally racist to be honouring the achievements of an inexplicably evil individual, and implies that the Welsh state does not care enough about the importance of remembering the struggles of colonial subjects, but also black lives in general.”

There have also been calls for Picton’s statue to be removed from Heroes of Wales installation at Cardiff City Hall, including from Cardiff’s lord mayor, councillor Dan De’Ath.

Cllr De’Ath said it was “an appropriate time to reassess how fitting it is for Cardiff to honour a man such as Picton with a statue on public display.”

He added: “I feel is it no longer acceptable for Picton’s statue to be amongst the “Heroes of Wales” in City Hall and I am calling on you to arrange for its removal from the Marble Hall at a time when resources and logistics allow and when it is safe to do so.”

The BLM protests saw a statue to slaver Edward Colston torn down in Bristol on Sunday, June 7.

Sire Thomas Picton, a Napoleonic-era soldier, was born in Haverfordwest in 1758, and was a controversial figure in his own time, with much of his wealth coming from dealing in slaves.

Picton came to attention for his cruelty while acting as governor of Trinidad, becoming known as the “Tyrant of Trinidad”.

He was put on trial in England for excessive cruelty, executions without due process, and for torturing 14-year-old Luisa Calderón, a mixed-race girl.

Ms Calderón was tortured by ‘picketing’, where she was suspended by one arm with her foot on a peg for extended periods.

The conviction was later overturned.

A school named after Thomas Picton closed in 2018

At Monday’s daily coronavirus meeting (June 8), First Minister Mark Drakeford said he shares people’s “revulsion” and that action should be taken where people should be consigned to history.

Pembrokeshire has few tributes to Picton, with a blue plaque on the house where he was born on Hill Street, Haverfordwest, being one of the few remaining examples. Sir Thomas Picton secondary school closed in 2018.

Several locations around Pembrokeshire, including Haverfordwest’s Picton centre and Picton House are unrelated to Thomas Picton. Both names came from Picton Castle which was owned by the Philipps family.

The petition to remove the obelisk can be found at bit.ly/pictonobelisk