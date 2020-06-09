URBAN explorers have been adventuring in lockdown in a former Pembrokeshire tourist attraction.

Police are warning people this week that they are risking their safety - as well as breaching Covid-19 restrictions - by going inside the former Canaston Bowl building.

The building - which housed a bowling alley, the Crystal Maze game, an amusement arcade and refreshment facilities - has fallen into disrepair since it was closed in 2011.

In the last few days,Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team have issued five fixed penalty notices for breach of lockdown to people they have found at the building.

A Dyfed-Powys police spokeswoman said: "People are trying to enter the building out of nostalgia, and part of the urban exploring trend, with photos and videos then online.

"It is mostly young people who remember it being open, but not always the case, and we are urging people to stay out.

"The building is derelict and in a poor state of repair, and anyone entering is risking their own safety."