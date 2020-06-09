A WOMAN making threats with a knife was taken to hospital for medical care last week after being talked down by police.
Police were called to Observatory Avenue in Hakin, Milford Haven, last Wednesday, June 3, shortly before 2pm.
Armed response officers could be seen in the area and up to six police cars attended the scene.
After a period of negotiation, the woman was detained just after 5pm.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We responded to reports of a woman making threats with a knife at a property at Observatory Avenue, Hakin, at approximately 1.40pm on Wednesday, June 3. After a period of negotiation, the woman was detained by police (at around 5.10pm). Neither the woman nor anyone else was injured. The woman was taken to hospital for medical care.”