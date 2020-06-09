A PEMBROKE Dock councillor has objected to plans for County Hall to be illuminated tonight, June 9, as a symbol of support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign.

County Hall in Haverfordwest is to be bathed in a purple light in memory of George Floyd and in solidarity with the protests his death sparked around the world.

Council Leader, David Simpson, said: “The Authority is keen to show its support for the anti-racism movement and purple is the colour synonymous with the struggle against oppression.”

Local authorities in both England and Wales have arranged, or are arranging, similar gestures for their offices.

However, the planned illumination was not greeted with universal support.

One questioning the plans was Pembroke Dock county councillor Paul Dowson.

Cllr Dowson said: “So, County Hall will be bathed in purple light to show our support for Black Lives Matter.

“Why ?

“We all agree that black lives matter. As do white lives.

“Are we supporting the actions of BLM protesters stoning police officers in the UK over something that took place in the USA.

“Are we supporting those activists who are putting our lives at risk by not [caring] about social distancing.

“Who is footing the bill for these purple lights and the power required to run them, particularly given that money is in short supply during this pandemic. It could be better spent propping up our key workers.

“Yes, black lives matter, we do not need to waste money floodlighting County Hall to say this. I do not support this crazy idea and will make my feelings known with those who gave it the go-ahead.

“As a footnote....who is going to see this light show? We are in lockdown.”

The County Hall illumination followed a proposal by fellow Pembroke Dock councillor Joshua Beynon, who said: “ I’m pleased to say that after asking the Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council that the authority will light County Hall in purple to show its solidarity and support for the Black Lives Matter protests around the globe.

“There’s been a lot in the news about the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol. Slaves who became sick in the unbearable conditions of the Middle Passage, or who were otherwise judged to be of no commercial value, were often thrown overboard. We don’t need a statue to worship these people, it should have been taken down long ago.

“Lastly, can I remind everyone that the very small minority of those who are not protesting peacefully do not speak for the majority. The vast majority of these protests have been peaceful. Ask yourself this, would you like to be treated the way that black people are?”