PEMBROKESHIRE's biggest event of the year, Ironman Wales, will not be taking place in 2020.

The one-day endurance triathlon, based in Tenby, was scheduled for early September with a sell-out entry of athletes from all over the world.

The cancellation was announced by Ironman UK today (Tuesday June 9). The event will return for 2021.

The organisation stated: "With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and in alignment with Pembrokeshire County Council in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, we can confirm that Ironman Wales and Ironkids Wales originally scheduled for the September 5-6 weekend cannot take place in 2020 and will return on September 11-12, 2021.

"Athletes that are registered for the event are receiving an email with further details.

"While we are prevented from holding the event on the original event date, we are looking forward to providing athletes with an exceptional event experience in the future."

Tenby's mayor, Cllr Tony Brown, said: "‘While it is disappointing that Ironman Wales and Ironkids 2020 have been cancelled, particularly as this was going to be a very special 10th anniversary year, it is the correct decision to have made under current circumstances.

"We would like to thank Ironman and Pembrokeshire County Council for considering the concerns local people have had in relation to Covid-19 and over the potential increase in visitor numbers that this event would have generated.

"We thank them for taking account of not only the welfare of athletes and supporters but the whole of the local community in making this decision.

"I’m sure that there will an even more special and warm Tenby welcome when Ironman and Ironkids return on 11/12th September 2021.’

Athletes have been told that they will have their race registration automatically moved to the 2021 race date.

Their message from the Ironman Wales team states: "By what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognise that this decision due to the above-mentioned unforeseen events may come as a disappointment.

"While we are prevented from holding the event on the original date, we are looking forward to providing you with an exceptional race experience at Ironman Wales in 2021."

The message concluded: "We appreciate your patience and support in this very dynamic time."