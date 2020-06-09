HAS your pet helped keep you sane during lockdown?

You now have a chance to give them the recognition they deserve and help raise funds for the local NHS by entering them in Hywel Dda Health Charities’ pet competition.

It’s a pet show with a difference and NHS staff, patients, family and the community are welcome to submit photos.

So, whether you have a perfect pooch, cute cat, gorgeous guinea pig or beautiful bunny rabbit, send us your favourite snaps of your furry friends.

You can enter your pet as many times as you like in the different categories: cutest dog, cutest cat and cutest other pet. Each entry costs £2 and there are prizes for the winners in each category and certificates for the runners-up.

The top three in each category will be selected by the charities team, with the overall winners chosen by an online voting poll.

You can find full details here

The competition closes at the end of June.